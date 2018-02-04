Man charged with DWI after crashing into 7-Eleven store in Central Islip

CENTRAL ISLIP, Long Island (WABC) --
Police say a man was arrested for driving while intoxicated after he crashed his vehicle into a building on Long Island early Sunday and fled the scene.

According to Suffolk County Police, Ronald Rivera was in the driver's seat of a 2002 Toyota mini-van parked in front of 7-Eleven on Carleton Avenue in Central Islip at about 1:15 a.m. when he accidentally put the vehicle into drive and crashed into the front of the building.

Rivera left the scene on foot, police said. He was apprehended nearby a short time later.

Rivera, 23, was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident with property damage.

He was also issued a summons for driving without a license. No one was injured in the crash. The front windows of the store were broken.

A Town of Islip Building Inspector determined there was no structural damage to the building.
