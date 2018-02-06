Port Authority officers help stop shoplifter at New Jersey mall while on lunch break

Port Authority Officer James Herkenham and Sergeant Hector Martinez

John Nikodin
JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) --
Two police officers were in the right place at the right time on Tuesday when they helped capture a shoplifter in a New Jersey mall.

Port Authority Sergeant Hector Martinez and Officer James Herkenham were in Jersey City for in-service training at the police academy when they decided to grab lunch at the Newport Centre Mall.

It was then while they were on that break when an incident began to unfold at White Diamond Jewelers.

Shawn Nelson, 19, walked into the store and asked to try on some jewelry, police said. It wasn't long before the suspect allegedly ran off with $20,000 in jewels.



Several bystanders then began chasing Nelson through the mall, which got the attention of Sgt. Martinez and Officer Herkenham.

The Port Authority officers then joined in the chase and managed to capture and arrest Nelson outside the nearby J.C. Penney's.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shopliftingport authoritypolicejersey citynew jerseyJersey CityHudson CountyNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
LIRR derailment causes cancellations for Monday commute
Mets' Syndergaard placed on DL after contracting hand, foot and mouth disease
Man firing into Toronto cafes shoots 14 people, killing 2
Buildings slowly reopening after steam pipe explosion
Man fatally shot at pool hall in Port Jefferson Station
Dozens of raccoons dead in NYC after 'zombie-like' virus
Iran dismisses Trump's explosive tweet to leader
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Show More
Uber suspends driver who live-streamed passengers
Woman found dead, stuffed into closet of home in Brooklyn
Ritz Cracker recall: Certain products pose salmonella concerns
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Inspector warned Missouri duck boat company of design flaws
More News