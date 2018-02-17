A truck crashed into a house in Danbury, Connecticut, injuring two occupants and the driver.Emergency responders were dispatched to house near West Wooster Street and Garfield Ave just before 4 a.m. Saturday morning, according to the Danbury Fire Department.The driver and two injured occupants were transported to Western Connecticut Health Network Danbury Emergency Department with minor injuries.The fire department assisted in cleaning up and confirming the stability of the structure.----------