SOCIAL SUPERSTARS

Insta-Star Alexa Mehraban turns love for food into full time job

EMBED </>More Videos

 (1 of 5)

New York Insta-Star eats her way around NYC

Social Superstar Alexa Mehraban explains how her love for food turned into her full time job. (WABC)

Emily Sowa
SOHO, Manhattan (WABC) --
For mouth-watering, crave inducing and serious food FOMO (fear of missing out)... New York City foodies should check out @EatingNYC on Instagram.

Alexa Mehraban, a New York native, is eating her way through New York's biggest hot spots. A professional eater and founder of @EatingNYC, a food-focused brand that discovers restaurants around the city and top Instagram-worthy eats.

Alexa started taking pictures of food and blogging about her experience in 2014 and now has more than 299,000 followers on Instagram. With a background in hospitality and an expertise in social media, Alexa has developed a keen understanding of the restaurant industry. Alexa is a true believer that the ever-changing social platform now has a major influence on a restaurant's success. Chefs and restaurants now need to consider Instagram and what makes for a good picture when deciding on a menu or main attraction in a popular dish.

Alexa was listed as one of the top 30 people in food by AdWeek in 2016 and launched a food blog website in addition to her Instagram. The biggest perk of her website for New Yorkers and foodies is her 'Food Guide'. Her Food Guide can be used to sort restaurants by cuisine, price and neighborhoods. She has visited over 500 restaurants throughout the city, so you can't go wrong using her sites for recommendations or ideas!

To check out her food guide visit: https://eating.nyc/

To follow her mouthwatering Instagram account click here: https://www.instagram.com/eatingnyc/

This story is part of our ongoing digital series: Social Superstars
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodoriginalssocial superstarsfoodrestaurantsinstagramsocial mediaSoHoManhattanNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIAL SUPERSTARS
Mom takes stunning photos of son's NYC adventures
Fry guy dishes out best french fries in New York City
Brooklyn photographer redefining the cat lady stereotype
Spoof cooking video for a friend made this woman an overnight YouTube star
10-Year-Old Drag Kid talks bullying and LGBTQ pride
More social superstars
FOOD & DRINK
Ritz Cracker recall: Certain products pose salmonella concerns
Krispy Kreme to buy Insomnia Cookies
Taiyaki NYC brings its fish-shaped cones to Williamsburg
City Beer now pouring in Murray Hill
3 new places to savor falafel in New York City
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
LIRR derailment causes cancellations for Monday commute
Mets' Syndergaard placed on DL after contracting hand, foot and mouth disease
Man firing into Toronto cafes shoots 14 people, killing 2
Buildings slowly reopening after steam pipe explosion
Man fatally shot at pool hall in Port Jefferson Station
Dozens of raccoons dead in NYC after 'zombie-like' virus
Trump fires off explosive threat to Iran's leader
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Show More
Uber suspends driver who live-streamed passengers
Woman found dead, stuffed into closet of home in Brooklyn
Ritz Cracker recall: Certain products pose salmonella concerns
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Inspector warned Missouri duck boat company of design flaws
More News