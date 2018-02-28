Poughkeepsie schools to remain closed Thursday due to social media threat

Eyewitness News
POUGHKEEPSIE, New York (WABC) --
All eight city schools in Poughkeepsie will remain closed Thursday due to a social media threat.

The school superintendent told staff members and families the district is aware of a recent social media post regarding the threat of a school shooting at Poughkeepsie High School.

The superintendent's message read in part:
"The appropriate authorities are actively investigating this issue with the highest priority. The safety and security of our students and staff is our number one priority. Out of an abundance of caution, please be advised, the Poughkeepsie City School District will be closed on Wednesday, February 28, 2018. Further information will be provided as it becomes available."

The superintendent said every threat is taken seriously and that the school district is working closely with the city of Poughkeepsie.

Police and the FBI are investigating.
