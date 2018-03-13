SOCIETY

Women's History Month: New York City pop-up explores history of women's watches

By
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) --
In honor of Women's History Month, shoppers on New York's Fifth Avenue can check out a pop-up exhibit by Swiss watchmaker Omega.

The small "Her Time" exhibit tucked inside Omega's 711 Fifth Avenue location features women's watches spanning more than a century and explores the evolution of style and technology.

Omega considers itself one of the early creators of women's watches, declaring in the exhibit, "Since 1848, we have pushed at the boundaries of what's possible in watchmaking...The exhibition proudly displays Omega's enduring commitment to ladies' watchmaking throughout the years...You will discover not only designs of remarkable beauty, femininity and grace, but a commitment to a deep innovation."

The ladies' "Moon Crescent" pendant pocket watch produced in 1904 is among the oldest watches on display. The gold watch features a diamond star and includes the Italian expression, "May this be your lucky star."

An early wristwatch also featured in the exhibit and produced from 1900-1925 was not specifically marketed for women, according to Omega, but because of its small design became an instant hit.

Omega introduced a slightly larger watch targeted for a male audience two years later.

The watch's success, according to Omega, ingrained in the company a commitment to creating "enduring timepieces specifically for women who care as much about what is inside their watch as its striking appearance."

A later "Medicus" ladies' watch produced in 1935 was designed specifically for nurses. The central seconds hand made it the first purpose-designed wrist watch for women in the world.

Other watches on display explore the evolution of technology and fashion in the 1950s, 1960s, and 1980s.

The exhibit is open seven days a week during business hours and will remain open to visitors through spring 2018.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
society
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
Niece receives uncle's lost Purple Heart medal during special reunion
New Jersey bans smoking on beaches and in parks
Viral video: Little boy performs spectacular belly flop
Man finds wedding ring washed ashore in California
More Society
Top Stories
LIRR derailment causes cancellations for Monday commute
Mets' Syndergaard placed on DL after contracting hand, foot and mouth disease
Man firing into Toronto cafes shoots 14 people, killing 2
Buildings slowly reopening after steam pipe explosion
Man fatally shot at pool hall in Port Jefferson Station
Dozens of raccoons dead in NYC after 'zombie-like' virus
Trump fires off explosive threat to Iran's leader
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Show More
Uber suspends driver who live-streamed passengers
Woman found dead, stuffed into closet of home in Brooklyn
Ritz Cracker recall: Certain products pose salmonella concerns
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Inspector warned Missouri duck boat company of design flaws
More News