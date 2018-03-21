CONSUMER

KB Toys may return in Toys 'R' Us absence

Early morning shoppers wait outside the KB Toys store in Glendale Galeria mall Friday Nov. 26, 2004, in Glendale, Calif. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

By Digital Producer Brock Koller
Just as many were getting nostalgic over the loss of Toys 'R' Us, a toy store of yesteryear may be making a comeback.

In a message posted on LinkedIn, Strategic Marks founder Ellia Kassoff said his company is planning on bringing back KB Toys, a staple of shopping malls until its closure in 2009.

Kassoff said his company purchased KB Toys last year and had been working on a plan to bring back the "Great American Toy Store" and compete against Toys 'R' Us.

Last week, Toys 'R' Us filed for bankruptcy and will be closing all of its stores.
EMBED More News Videos

Toys "R" Us plans to liquidate all 740 US stores. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 4:30pm on March 15, 2018.



"With the demise of Toys 'R' Us, this week, we have now accelerated our business plan and hope to have our stores up and running before Christmas," Kassoff posted.

He said they are in discussions with many toy manufacturers.

"We believe we will have the infrastructure in-place and [hopefully] save the toy industry," Kassoff said.

After his initial post, Kassoff gave an update saying he received an overwhelming response.

"(We've) received so many calls, emails, and private messages of support as we try to #savethetoyindustry," Kassoff said.

Kassoff said his company is looking into why KB Toys initially failed, while also accelerating the plans to bring it back after the fall of Toys 'R' Us.

"We understand, we're not just restarting the only other well-known and loved toy chain in the US but hope to find places for those 33,000 jobs which will be lost as Toys 'R' Us closes," Kassoff posted.

He is very hopeful about KB Toys' future.

"When we're ready, you will be very happy with the results and we believe our model can withstand both on-line as well as other large competitors for not only the short-term but long-term as well," Kassoff said.

Strategic Marks is described as a business that "acquires and develops trademarks in order to rebuild old brands that have left the market years ago but still are highly regarded."

Another company under Strategic Marks is Leaf Brands which makes Hydrox cookies.

Last week, Kassoff held a Facebook Live Q&A session on all things Hydrox.

In his LinkedIn post, Kassoff said, "Our umbrella, Strategic Marks, LLC has been very successful bringing back many of the most popular products and companies over the last ten years because we follow a very strict formula: To bring back the experiences we loved as a child, just as you remembered them."

According to FundingUniverse.com, KB Toys got its starts in 1922 as Kaufman Brothers candy store in Massachusetts. Decades later, KB Toys became the second largest toy retailer in the U.S. after being bought by Melville Corporation and then the Consolidated Stores Corporation.

In 2008, KB Toys announced it was going out of business.

In 2009, Toys 'R' Us purchased the KB Toys brand including its name and trademarks.

Now with Toys 'R' Us shuttering his stores, Kassoff is looking at the return of KB Toys to "save the toy industry."

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shoppingconsumertoys
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CONSUMER
7 On Your Side: A primer to save on Amazon Prime Day
Consumer Reports: Is YouTube watching your kids?
Dunkin' Donuts creates limited edition Royal Love Donut
Family says Ninja blender blew up in home
April 21 is last day to use Toys R Us gift cards
More consumer
SHOPPING
Build-A-Bear continues 'pay your age' promo for birthdays
Amazon runs into some early snags on Prime Day
How to get prime deals on Amazon Prime Day
Early Deals for Amazon Prime Day
Build-a-Bear halts too-popular "Pay Your Age" deal
More Shopping
Top Stories
LIRR derailment causes cancellations for Monday commute
Mets' Syndergaard placed on DL after contracting hand, foot and mouth disease
Man firing into Toronto cafes shoots 14 people, killing 2
Buildings slowly reopening after steam pipe explosion
Man fatally shot at pool hall in Port Jefferson Station
Dozens of raccoons dead in NYC after 'zombie-like' virus
Trump fires off explosive threat to Iran's leader
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Show More
Uber suspends driver who live-streamed passengers
Woman found dead, stuffed into closet of home in Brooklyn
Ritz Cracker recall: Certain products pose salmonella concerns
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Inspector warned Missouri duck boat company of design flaws
More News