IN OUR BACKYARD

Brooklyn Bugs: This chef makes gourmet dishes with insects

EMBED </>More Videos

 (1 of 6)

Brooklyn Bugs: This chef makes gourmet dishes with insects

The majority of Americans will be -- voluntarily -- eating bugs within 10 years. At least, that's what Chef Joseph Yoon predicts.

By Alex Meier, Emily Sowa and Rasha Guerrier
LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --
The majority of Americans will be -- voluntarily -- eating bugs within 10 years. At least, that's what Chef Joseph Yoon predicts.

Yoon is the executive director and chef of Brooklyn Bugs, an organization that raises awareness and appreciation for edible insects. Brooklyn Bugs sees a future where people pack salt-and-vinegar crickets with their lunches or pair grasshoppers with their chardonnay - and it's totally normal.

"The perception is that insects are that creepy thing that live in your apartment," Yoon said. "What I'm trying to change and bring awareness to is that these insects are farmed and harvested for human consumption."

Yoon supports this mission of normalization by incorporating edible insects into gourmet meals. For example, he serves barramundi sea bass with pear, olive oil and wasps and tops pound cake with Adobo-flavored grasshoppers.

He also rallies chefs to cook with bugs and post beautifully plated pictures of them on Instagram. He wants edible insects to look like something that's meant to be eaten.

But why would Americans accept crickets as the new kale? Citing a 2013 report released by the United Nations, Yoon said edible insects have a multitude of benefits.

"It's very sustainable," Yoon said. "It takes a fraction of the water that it takes to produce the same amount of protein as traditional livestock like cow and pig."

Bugs are also very high in protein and emit very little carbon gases, he said.

Yoon fell into the proverbial wormhole of edible insect activism about a years ago. The New York native originally sought a career in music and spent 15 years running an artist management company.

Getting burnt out, he started to cook. Even though he was never formally trained, he was able to quit his music industry job and open a catering company, Yummy Eats, seven years ago.

One day, Miru Kim, an artist and friend, approached Yoon and asked for his help with a project called Phobia/Phagia - where she conquers her fear of bugs by eating them. That's when he started researching edible insects, and with the help of sponsors like Entomo Farms and Entosense, Brooklyn Bugs was born.

Yoon doesn't think the idea mixing bugs into the culinary mainstream is too far-fetched. He said it only requires a small shift in perceptions.

"If you think about lobster, it was considered poor people food. No one wanted to eat it," he said. "Look at it now. It's a luxury item."

For New Yorkers looking to take the dive, Brooklyn Bugs is holding several bug-tasting events, including Bugapalooza 2018 at Ripley's Believe It or Not in Times Square on March 31.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodoriginalsbugscooking chefgourmetfoodin our backyard
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
IN OUR BACKYARD
The MET needs your help solving this mystery
Instagrammable exhibit inspires positive vibes
51 colorful pianos live on NYC streets this month
Phantom of the Opera exclusive backstage tour
Escape reality at Dream Machine's 'Instagram playground'
More in our backyard
FOOD & DRINK
Ritz Crackers recalls certain products due to salmonella concerns
Krispy Kreme to buy Insomnia Cookies
Taiyaki NYC brings its fish-shaped cones to Williamsburg
City Beer now pouring in Murray Hill
3 new places to savor falafel in New York City
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
LIRR derailment causes cancellations for Monday commute
Mets' Syndergaard placed on DL after contracting hand, foot and mouth disease
Man firing into Toronto cafes shoots 14 people, killing 2
Buildings slowly reopening after steam pipe explosion
Man fatally shot at pool hall in Port Jefferson Station
Dozens of raccoons dead in NYC after 'zombie-like' virus
Trump fires off explosive threat to Iran's leader
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Show More
Uber suspends driver who live-streamed passengers
Woman found dead, stuffed into closet of home in Brooklyn
Ritz Crackers recalls certain products due to salmonella concerns
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Inspector warned Missouri duck boat company of design flaws
More News