SPORTS

Dodger Stadium flooded with sewage after pipe bursts

Cleanup crews mop up a sewage leak at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday, March 27, 2018.

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES --
A pipe broke at Dodger Stadium Tuesday, flooding the field with sewage and bringing the final preseason game to a gross and premature end.

The Dodgers and Angels were facing off in the finale of the preseason Freeway Series when the pipe burst in the bottom of the 5th inning. The Dodgers were up 4-3 at the time.

The sewage flooded part of the field. The smell was described as quite powerful as cleanup crews worked to mop up the mess.

"It smells really bad, man," said one Angels fan in the stands, as he watched the cleanup crew work.

"Look what the Angels brought to us," a Dodgers fan joked in response.

Some fans were wondering if it was a bad sign for the season ahead.

The Dodgers open the regular season at home on Thursday hosting rivals the San Francisco Giants.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsLos Angeles DodgersLos Angeles Angelsbaseballsewage spillu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Noah Syndergaard DL-bound after contracting hand, foot and mouth disease
Even worse news could be coming for Yoenis Cespedes
Dysfunctional Mets host Padres in race to NL basement
Mets-Yankees game postponed by rain, to be made up Aug. 13
Yankees hit the road after rainout to play Rays
More Sports
Top Stories
LIRR derailment causes cancellations for Monday commute
Mets' Syndergaard placed on DL after contracting hand, foot and mouth disease
Man firing into Toronto cafes shoots 14 people, killing 2
Buildings slowly reopening after steam pipe explosion
Man fatally shot at pool hall in Port Jefferson Station
Dozens of raccoons dead in NYC after 'zombie-like' virus
Trump fires off explosive threat to Iran's leader
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Show More
Uber suspends driver who live-streamed passengers
Woman found dead, stuffed into closet of home in Brooklyn
Ritz Crackers recalls certain products due to salmonella concerns
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Inspector warned Missouri duck boat company of design flaws
More News