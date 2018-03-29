A new homeowner made a shocking discovery while moving into his new house.The man moving into an abandoned home in St. Louis found a dog chained up in the dark basement with no food or water.Rescuers said the female pit bull jumped up and down with excitement when she was freed.She was named Jumping Bean because of her happy nature and is now up for adoption.It's not clear how long she had been chained up.The organization Stray Rescue of St. Louis says she is doing well. She is being treated for heartworms and had to be spayed.Here is the video of the rescue from the Facebook page of Stray Rescue of St. Louis.----------