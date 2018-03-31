Sat. 3/31/18, approx. 8:20 a.m., JFK Airport; Delta Flt. 2836, an Airbus 319, suffered a bird strike on takeoff. Aircraft returned to JFK, met & inspected by the #PAPD Aircraft Rescue Fire Fighter (ARFF) Unit. #PAPDPROTECTSNYNJ #ARFF #JFKAIRPORT pic.twitter.com/saYhXnuorq — Port Authority PBA (@PAPD911) March 31, 2018

A plane that struck birds shortly after takeoff at John F. Kennedy International Airport needed to make an emergency landing Saturday morning.During takeoff at approximately 8:20 a.m., Delta Flight 2836 experienced a bird strike, shutting down an engine, according to Port Authority Police Benevolent Association.The aircraft was 500 feet in the air.The plane returned back to JFK, where it was inspected by the PAPD Aircraft Rescue Fire Fighter Unit.There are no reported injuries.