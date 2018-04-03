Target lovers, get ready to empty your wallets -- three new small-format stores are coming to New York City!Locations on the Upper East Side and the Port Richmond section of Staten Island will open in 2019, while a third location in Astoria, Queens is slated to open in 2022, Target announced Tuesday.The 22,600 square foot Upper East Side store, located near the corner of 3rd Avenue and 70th Street, will be Target's seventh location in Manhattan.There are currently stores in Harlem, Tribeca and Herald Square, and Targets in the Lower East Side, East Village and Manhattan will open in the near future.Like all small-format stores, the Upper East Side location will be smaller than traditional-sized Targets, but this location in particular will feature a broader beauty assortment and convenient food options.The 46,000 square foot Staten Island Target will open in the Forest Avenue Plaza near the intersection of Forest Avenue and Marianne Street. This location will include a CVS Pharmacy and Starbucks.The 47,000 square foot Astoria store will be located on 31st Street, between Ditmars Boulevard and 23rd Avenue, near the Astoria-Ditmars Blvd subway station.Each new store will employ 50 to 100 people.----------