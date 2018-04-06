RECALL

20,000 'Paw Patrol' hats with flashlight recalled due to fire, burn hazard

(Credit: US Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Spirit Halloween is recalling more than 20,000 of their Paw Patrol Marshall hats with flashlights due to fire and burn hazards.

According to the company, the batteries in the flashlight can overheat, causing it to become hot, posing burn and fire hazards.

So far, there have been four reports of the toy overheating; however, no injuries have been reported.

The affected hats are red with a yellow ribbon, have black and white spotted dog ears, and a black flashlight attached to the side.

The flashlight is included with the hat and they share the SKU number. Only flashlights with SKU 01292093 and date codes 1703RY01, 1603RY01 and 1503RY01 are involved in this recall.

The SKU number and date codes are on the sewn in the label under the ear on the hat.

Consumers take the hats away from children, remove the batteries, dispose of the flashlight and contact Spirit Halloween for a full refund.

Customers will be asked to provide a photo of the tag located.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
recallproduct recallschildrentoyssafety
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
RECALL
Ritz Crackers recalls certain products due to salmonella concerns
FDA recalls heart meds that may be tainted by carcinogen
Raw chicken recall from Queens slaughterhouse
CDC: Vegetable trays linked to more than 200 illnesses
Tyson recalls frozen chicken that could contain plastic bits
More recall
Top Stories
LIRR derailment causes cancellations for Monday commute
Mets' Syndergaard placed on DL after contracting hand, foot and mouth disease
Man firing into Toronto cafes shoots 14 people, killing 2
Buildings slowly reopening after steam pipe explosion
Man fatally shot at pool hall in Port Jefferson Station
Dozens of raccoons dead in NYC after 'zombie-like' virus
Trump fires off explosive threat to Iran's leader
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Show More
Uber suspends driver who live-streamed passengers
Woman found dead, stuffed into closet of home in Brooklyn
Ritz Crackers recalls certain products due to salmonella concerns
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Inspector warned Missouri duck boat company of design flaws
More News