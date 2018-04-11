2 New Jersey cops accused of stopping cars, taking cash and other items

Jonathan Bustios and Eudy Ramos

PATERSON, New Jersey --
Federal prosecutors say two New Jersey police officers stopped vehicles, detained the occupants and searched the cars without justification, sometimes also taking cash and other items.

The Paterson officers - Jonathan Bustios, 28, and Eudy Ramos, 31 - are charged with conspiring to deprive people of their civil rights under color of law.

Bustios is also charged with extortion under color of official right for allegedly telling a man he had just arrested that he wouldn't charge him and would let him keep the cash he had if he helped Bustios get a gun. Prosecutors say the man ultimately agreed to the deal.

Both officers were arrested Wednesday morning and were due to make their initial court appearances later in the day. It wasn't known if either man has retained an attorney.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
officer arrestedextortioncrimepolice officerPatersonNew JerseyPassaic County
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
LIRR derailment causes cancellations for Monday commute
Mets' Syndergaard placed on DL after contracting hand, foot and mouth disease
Man firing into Toronto cafes shoots 14 people, killing 2
Buildings slowly reopening after steam pipe explosion
Man fatally shot at pool hall in Port Jefferson Station
Dozens of raccoons dead in NYC after 'zombie-like' virus
Trump fires off explosive threat to Iran's leader
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Show More
Uber suspends driver who live-streamed passengers
Woman found dead, stuffed into closet of home in Brooklyn
Ritz Crackers recalls certain products due to salmonella concerns
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Inspector warned Missouri duck boat company of design flaws
More News