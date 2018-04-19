SOCIETY

'Where does upstate New York start?' and other questions, answered

Nicholas Augustine
NEW YORK (WABC) --
We may finally have an answer to the eternal question: Where does Upstate New York begin?

According to research from Public Policy Polling, 29 percent of New Yorkers think it's anywhere north of Westchester. According to the poll, 22 percent think it's north of Poughkeepsie, while 7 percent think it's north of Poughkeepsie but doesn't include the Buffalo area. Another 16 percent think something else.

A quarter of respondents said upstate is anywhere north of the Bronx.

Other questions asked whether it was acceptable to eat pizza with a fork (55 percent said yes), favorite Roosevelt (Eleanor won with 35 percent), and if people prefer MetroCards or tokens (surprise: people prefer MetroCards).

For the full list of questions and results, the entire report is available here.

Oh, and for favorite NFL team, 0 percent of people said "Philadelphia Eagles."

