UNDERAGE DRINKING

34 students arrested on underage drinking charges during post-prom party in Saugerties

SAUGERTIES, New York (WABC) --
Dozens of New Jersey high school students were arrested on underage drinking charges following a post-prom party at house in New York's Hudson Valley over the weekend.

Saugerties police first learned about the party Friday night when a neighbor reported loud music. Officers tracked down the offending house a half mile away on Manorville Road.

When police got to the home, they realized the house had been rented out to a group of high school students from Wallington, New Jersey, and that a number of students were drinking alcoholic beverages.

Officers arrested 34 students between the ages of 17 and 19. All were processed and released pending a later court appearance.

Here's a photo obtained by Eyewitness News showing one of the homes:



Students who were at the party told Eyewitness News that the prom was held Thursday in Clifton, and that it was supervised by teachers and chaperones. The party followed the next night in Ulster County, New York, where multiple homes were rented.

One boy said he ran into the woods when the police arrived, and he took an Uber home.

Police are now warning students at parents about such parties:

"Police Chief Joseph Sinagra reminds all Ulster County residence that as the Prom and Graduation season approaches, that it is illegal to host parties that provide alcoholic beverages to individuals less than 21 years of age, and further, homeowners can and will be charged under the Ulster County Social Host Law."
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
