Police are looking for a group of suspects after an abduction in the Bronx.Around 2 p.m. Tuesday, armed suspects went into the Continental Grooming Salon on Wilkinson Avenue and shouted, "where's my f---- money."They grabbed the 34-year-old victim and threw him into a 2014 black Toyota Sienna with New York license plates, which then went south on Westchester Avenue.The victim, Russell Lowe, has prior arrests, including for possession of marijuana and possession of a gravity knife.Detectives believe the victim knew his abductors and the motive for the kidnapping is money-related.Lowe who is described as being 5 feet 8 inches, 170 pounds with a medium complexion, black hair and brown eyes.Anyone with information on the case is asked to call 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).