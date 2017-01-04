PELHAM BAY, Bronx (WABC) --Police are looking for a group of suspects after an abduction in the Bronx.
Around 2 p.m. Tuesday, armed suspects went into the Continental Grooming Salon on Wilkinson Avenue and shouted, "where's my f---- money."
They grabbed the 34-year-old victim and threw him into a 2014 black Toyota Sienna with New York license plates, which then went south on Westchester Avenue.
The victim, Russell Lowe, has prior arrests, including for possession of marijuana and possession of a gravity knife.
Detectives believe the victim knew his abductors and the motive for the kidnapping is money-related.
Lowe who is described as being 5 feet 8 inches, 170 pounds with a medium complexion, black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).