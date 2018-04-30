SOCIETY

Puerto Rico, still reeling from Maria, casts weary eye on looming storm season

EMBED </>More Videos

Eyewitness News in Puerto Rico: Joe Torres reports (1 of 3)

Puerto Rico continues recovery while another storm season looms

Joe Torres has the latest from San Juan

By
LOIZA, Puerto Rico (WABC) --
Governor Andrew Cuomo is back in Albany after a quick one-day visit to Puerto Rico over the weekend, but the work there continues after Hurricane Maria devastated the island seven months ago.

Eyewitness News anchor Joe Torres is in Puerto Rico, where there is still much to be done, especially in the smaller communities .

One week after Hurricane Maria destroyed his home, Jose Lacen, his brother and his father started to rebuild. Now, only a month before hurricane season, the work goes on with progress slow.

The ocean-side municipality of Loiza sits on Puerto Rico's north shore, east of San Juan. It's a poor fishing community known for beautiful beaches and mouth-watering seafood.

In the town square though, men eagerly talk about the brutal reality of life on the island after Maria.

"The biggest problem we have is that the majority of street lights don't work," resident Pablo Rodriguez said. "It's tremendously dangerous."

FEMA is still in the area providing assistance, but the people of Loiza -- and much of Puerto Rico -- fear they are not ready for another major storm.

"We hope there's not another storm like this one," Rafael Casillas said. "Because if not, we're fried."

The Puerto Rico Governor's Office announced Monday that the island will be receiving $589 million in federal disaster assistance from the US Department of Education. The federal agency announced it they would be disbursing approximately $693 million to California, Puerto Rico and Texas to assist in the rebuilding process of the education system.

"This economic injection by the federal government will be key in the recovery process for the Department of Education," Governor Ricardo Rossello said. "It will benefit both the teaching staff, the student body and the non-teaching staff to fully recover the normality in the education that is taught in the education system."

The Puerto Rico Department of Education told ABC News in recent weeks that 283 schools are slated to close because of declining student enrollment following Hurricane Maria. A spokesperson for the department says that there are 319,000 students on the island compared to 346,000 enrolled students as of May 2017. The department projects that there will be 311,000 enrolled students this August. Half of schools on the island are at 60 percent of capacity.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societypuerto ricohurricanehurricane maria
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
Niece receives uncle's lost Purple Heart medal during special reunion
New Jersey bans smoking on beaches and in parks
Viral video: Little boy performs spectacular belly flop
Man finds wedding ring washed ashore in California
More Society
Top Stories
LIRR derailment causes cancellations for Monday commute
Mets' Syndergaard placed on DL after contracting hand, foot and mouth disease
Man firing into Toronto cafes shoots 14 people, killing 2
Buildings slowly reopening after steam pipe explosion
Man fatally shot at pool hall in Port Jefferson Station
Dozens of raccoons dead in NYC after 'zombie-like' virus
Trump fires off explosive threat to Iran's leader
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Show More
Uber suspends driver who live-streamed passengers
Woman found dead, stuffed into closet of home in Brooklyn
Ritz Crackers recalls certain products due to salmonella concerns
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Inspector warned Missouri duck boat company of design flaws
More News