NEIGHBORHOOD TREATS

Glaser's, 116-year-old bakery known for black-and-white-cookie, closes

EMBED </>More Videos

 (1 of 5)

116-year-old bakery Glaser's, famous black-and-white-cookie, closes in July

After serving sweets to Manhattanites for more than 115 years, a New York City staple is closing up shop

By Alex Meier, Emily Sowa & John Sprei
YORKVILLE, Manhattan --
After serving sweets to Manhattanites for more than 115 years, a New York City staple closed up shop.

Glaser's Bake Shop, nestled on the 1600 block of 1st Avenue in Yorkville, officially shut its doors Sunday.

EMBED More News Videos

Glaser's Bake Shop, nestled on the 1600 block of 1st Avenue in Yorkville, will officially shut its doors July 1.


Not only is Glaser's a staple, but so is its specialty -- the black-and-white cookie, an edible fixture of the city arguably as important as the bagel itself.

The bakery was opened in 1902 by German immigrants. It's now on its third generation, owned and operated by Herb and John Glaser, with help from John's children.

"I've been here my whole life, the only job I ever had," Herb Glaser said. "I did go to college, and actually was going to become a dentist but didn't get into dental school ... so now I'm causing the cavities."

The bakery seems to withstand the test of time. Glaser's remains cash-only and without air conditioning, and the original tile floor and window display are still intact.

Even though neighbors will miss them, Herb Glaser said he's ready for retirement. Although it seems fun, he said, working at a bakery is hard work with long hours. And Glaser's small town business model is no longer sustainable in New York City.

"If we didn't own the building, we would have been out of business years ago," Herb Glaser said.


Glaser's will be remembered for their small, pillowy black-and-white cookies. Although the Glaser's are the fabled creators of the treat, Herb said he will not claim ownership.

He's not even sure how or why the cookie is so popular with New Yorkers, but he certainly knows how to eat them -- vanilla first, so he can save the best part (the chocolate) for last.

"I used to have two black-and-whites as my lunchtime dessert, and I was a fat kid," he said.

And he knows how to make them perfect. Herb Glaser said there's no secret ingredient, just patience and being careful not to overbake.

----------
* More Neighborhood Treats
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodneighborhood treatsoriginalsdessertsbakeryYorkvilleManhattanNew York City
NEIGHBORHOOD TREATS
NYC cafe makes the cutest coffee drinks
3 brothers make healthy chocolate at Bronx factory
'Alice in Wonderland' pop up bar hides in double-decker bus
Chicken parm pizza is an Italian food lover's dream
More neighborhood treats
FOOD & DRINK
Ritz Crackers recalls certain products due to salmonella concerns
Krispy Kreme to buy Insomnia Cookies
Taiyaki NYC brings its fish-shaped cones to Williamsburg
City Beer now pouring in Murray Hill
3 new places to savor falafel in New York City
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
LIRR derailment causes cancellations for Monday commute
Mets' Syndergaard placed on DL after contracting hand, foot and mouth disease
Man firing into Toronto cafes shoots 14 people, killing 1
Buildings slowly reopening after steam pipe explosion
Man fatally shot at pool hall in Port Jefferson Station
Dozens of raccoons dead in NYC after 'zombie-like' virus
Trump fires off explosive threat to Iran's leader
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Show More
Uber suspends driver who live-streamed passengers
Woman found dead, stuffed into closet of home in Brooklyn
Ritz Crackers recalls certain products due to salmonella concerns
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Inspector warned Missouri duck boat company of design flaws
More News