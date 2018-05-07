SOCIAL SUPERSTARS

King of Burgers has us salivating just in time for New York Burger Week

David Ciancio aka 'Rev', sat down with us for a delicious, juicy look inside New York Burger Week.

Emily Sowa
MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) --
STEAKS, BURGERS, FRIES... OH MY!

David Ciancio, aka Rev, sat down with us for a delicious, juicy look inside New York Burger Week.

Rev started a food blog called Burger Conquest in 2008. Burger Conquest is a blog about social media, content and hospitality marketing insights with a serious feed of delicious burger photos.

After creating his blog, Rev started an Instagram account, now branded as himself @RevCiancio to share his food photos, marketing tips and promote his blog. Since, he runs three additional accounts. @TheBurgeratti is an account just featuring burgers, primarily in New York City. @SteakClub7 features fine dining steak. His most popular account called @Devour.Fries is for serious french fry lovers. If you like curly fries, sweet potato fries, waffle fries and more, you'll want to follow his mouth-watering account.

As Rev's food accounts grew, he set a new goal - launching New York Burger Week. New York Burger Week is an annual event in New York City. Seven days of outrageous burger events - each with a different burger event.

"If you're a real burger fanatic and a food fanatic, it is a way you're going to want to experience restaurants, because you won't be able to any other way," said Rev.

Burgers, french fries and steak photos isn't his only job. Rev is a father, husband and works full time as the Director of industry insights at Yext.

Yext's mission is to give companies control over their brand experiences across the digital universe of maps, apps, and search engines that drive consumer discovery, decision, and action.

"Rev is a huge asset to Yext. I don't think I know anybody who knows 21 kinds of french fries," said Jeffrey Rohrs, Chief Marketing Officer at Yext. "To have somebody who's so passionate about food, but even more so passionate about the success of restaurants and businesses from small to large, is a real asset."

If you want to check out New York Burger Week's 7-day celebration of trendsetting chefs and unique Burgers, you can buy tickets to the events here.

This story is part of our ongoing digital series: Social Superstars
