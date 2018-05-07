<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=3429508" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

(1 of 13)

King of Burgers has us salivating just in time for New York Burger Week

David Ciancio aka 'Rev', sat down with us for a delicious, juicy look inside New York Burger Week.