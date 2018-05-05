Armed robber breaks into Queens building, threatens employees

Eyewitness News
JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) --
An armed robber broke into a building in Queens and threatened employees before running off with $23,000.

The robbery happened Friday near 102 Avenue and Brisbin Street in Jamaica.

Police say after the man got into the building, he took out a gun and demanded workers show him where the money is kept.

Officers say the suspect then took the cash and cellphones of two employees before running off.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
robberyarmed robberyJamaicaQueensNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
LIRR derailment causes cancellations for Monday commute
Mets' Syndergaard placed on DL after contracting hand, foot and mouth disease
Man firing into Toronto cafes shoots 14 people, killing 2
Buildings slowly reopening after steam pipe explosion
Man fatally shot at pool hall in Port Jefferson Station
Dozens of raccoons dead in NYC after 'zombie-like' virus
Trump fires off explosive threat to Iran's leader
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Show More
Uber suspends driver who live-streamed passengers
Woman found dead, stuffed into closet of home in Brooklyn
Ritz Crackers recalls certain products due to salmonella concerns
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Inspector warned Missouri duck boat company of design flaws
More News