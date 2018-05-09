Parks officer dragged when radio gets tangled in wheels of pedicab in Central Park

Photo courtesy Laura Pospisil.

Eyewitness News
CENTRAL PARK, Manhattan (WABC) --
A Parks Enforcement Patrol officer was dragged in Central Park Wednesday when her radio became entangled in the wheels of a pedicab.

Investigators say the officer was issuing a summons to a pedicab driver when the incident happened at about 1 p.m. near West 66th Street.

The officer was dragged about 50 to 100 feet. She was transported to the hospital for treatment of cuts and bruises.

The pedicab driver was arrested for pedicab restrictions, resisting arrest and obstruction of government administration.

