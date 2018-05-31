2 stabbed, 1 fatally, over $70 in Bronx home invasion robbery

File photo. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP)

WOODSTOCK, Bronx (WABC) --
A 59-year-old man was fatally stabbed and a 54-year-old man injured during an early-morning home invasion robbery in the Bronx.

It happened around 4 a.m. Wednesday inside an apartment building on Intervale Avenue in the Woodstock section.

Authorities say three unidentified individuals entered the apartment, demanded money and then stabbed the victims in the abdomen.

EMS responded and transported both victims to Lincoln Hospital, where the 59-year-old man succumbed to his injuries.

The three suspects stole $70 and fled in an unknown direction.

There are no arrests, and the investigation is ongoing.

The identity of the deceased victim has not been released.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
home invasionstabbingrobberyNew York CityBronxWoodstock
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
LIRR derailment causes cancellations for Monday commute
Mets' Syndergaard placed on DL after contracting hand, foot and mouth disease
Man firing into Toronto cafes shoots 14 people, killing 2
Buildings slowly reopening after steam pipe explosion
Man fatally shot at pool hall in Port Jefferson Station
Dozens of raccoons dead in NYC after 'zombie-like' virus
Trump fires off explosive threat to Iran's leader
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Show More
Uber suspends driver who live-streamed passengers
Woman found dead, stuffed into closet of home in Brooklyn
Ritz Crackers recalls certain products due to salmonella concerns
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Inspector warned Missouri duck boat company of design flaws
More News