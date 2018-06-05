ENTERTAINMENT

Danny DeVito takes cutout of Pa. prom girl to 'Always Sunny' set

( robmcelhenney/Instagram)

PHILADELPHIA --
A Pennsylvania teen's love for actor Danny DeVito caught the attention of the cast from 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.'

Last month, Allison Cross created a cutout of Danny Devito and brought it as her Carlisle High School prom date.

Now, DeVito is returning the gesture.



On Monday, Actor Rob Mcelhenney posted a picture on Instagram of DeVito with a cutout of Allison on the set of the TV show.

The caption reads, ""Hey Allison- I heard you took cardboard Danny to prom. What a coincidence. He took cardboard Allison to Paddy's..."

Allison saw the post and tweeted her response, "I am shooketh."


She then added, "Thank you SO, SO MUCH @RMcElhenney and @DannyDeVito for fulfilling my dream of visiting Paddy's Pub from @alwayssunny!!"



------

Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmentpromtelevisionpa. news
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ENTERTAINMENT
Sandy Kenyon reviews 'The Equalizer 2'
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon: 'Tribes on the Edge'
Sandy Kenyon reviews 'Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again'
Broadway star heads to the big screen in new film
Bruce Springsteen surprises audience at Billy Joel concert
More entertainment
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'The Sandlot' to return to theaters this weekend
Sandy Kenyon reviews 'The Equalizer 2'
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon: 'Tribes on the Edge'
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon: 'Tribes on the Edge'
Sandy Kenyon reviews 'Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
LIRR derailment causes cancellations for Monday commute
Mets' Syndergaard placed on DL after contracting hand, foot and mouth disease
Man firing into Toronto cafes shoots 14 people, killing 2
Buildings slowly reopening after steam pipe explosion
Man fatally shot at pool hall in Port Jefferson Station
Dozens of raccoons dead in NYC after 'zombie-like' virus
Trump fires off explosive threat to Iran's leader
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Show More
Uber suspends driver who live-streamed passengers
Woman found dead, stuffed into closet of home in Brooklyn
Ritz Crackers recalls certain products due to salmonella concerns
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Inspector warned Missouri duck boat company of design flaws
More News