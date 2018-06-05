Police bust Bronx heroin ring in 'Operation Breaking Bad'

((Photo courtesy NYPD))

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Police say they have busted a heroin trafficking ring, in a takedown labelled 'Operation Breaking Bad'.

On Tuesday morning, officers from the NYPD's Narcotics Borough Bronx and FBI agents executed the operation.

18 people were arrested and a total of 3 kilograms of heroin, 2 pounds of marijuana, a loaded firearm, and approximately $300,000 US currency was seized, according to the NYPD.

Investigators say the ring was responsible for multiple fatal and non-fatal overdoses in the Bronx and the New York metropolitan area.

