Man sues Justin Bieber, accuses singer of punching him in face

Justin Bieber performs at Z100's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden on Friday, Dec. 9, 2016, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
A man is suing Justin Bieber, claiming the pop star punched him in the face back in 2016.

Rodney Cannon says Bieber snapped when he took a picture of him at an NBA Finals game in Cleveland.

He says the singer started threatening him and demanded he delete the photo.

Cannon says Bieber then punched him various times.

The suit claims the incident happened in front a crowd of people, and that Cannon continues to suffer from "mental and physical pain."

Bieber's manager calls the accusations completely false.

