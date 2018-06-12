TRAFFIC

Uber CEO backs surcharge to aid struggling New York City taxi owners

NEW YORK --
The chief executive of Uber said New York City should impose a fee on app-hailed rides and taxis to help taxi medallion owners who are struggling with debt.

CEO Dara Khosrowshahi told the New York Post on Monday that the city should put the surcharge into a fund to help taxi owners who bought their medallions at sky-high prices. He did not say how much the fee should be.

"In circumstances where medallion owner-operators are having a hard time, where technology has changed and demand patterns has changed their environment, we would support some kind of fee or pool to be formed, a hardship fund, call it," Khosrowshahi said.

Because taxi drivers in New York City are required to own them, medallions were once extremely valuable and highly coveted because the demand for cabs was stable. But in the years since Uber and similar companies disrupted the industry, a medallion's value has fallen from as much as $1 million to $200,000.

Drivers working for Uber and other app-based companies don't need medallions, and many taxi owners who thought their medallions would continue to grow in value say they are now hundreds of thousands of dollars in debt.

Advocates have blamed five apparent suicides of drivers since last November on the taxi industry's woes.

In the most recent case, yellow cab owner-driver Yu Mein Chow was found floating in the East River last month. The city medical examiner has not determined a cause of death, but Chow's family members believe he jumped to his death.

A livery cab driver shot himself to death outside City Hall in February after writing a Facebook post blaming politicians for the taxi industry's decline.

Groups that represent drivers blasted Khosrowshahi's proposal.

"Dara Khosrowshahi's proposals are a slap in the face to struggling drivers and an attempt to get out of being regulated," said Bhairavi Desai, executive director of the New York Taxi Workers Alliance.

The Independent Drivers Guild, which represents Uber drivers, said, Khosrowshahi "needs to address the widespread hardship faced by drivers for his own company before considering taking another cut from our sub-minimum-wage pay."

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficubertaxi driversrideshareNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
LIRR derailment causes cancellations for Monday commute
FIRST ON 7: LIRR derailment to cause cancellations for Monday commute
Police chase ends with stolen church van slamming into bus
Read this before taking the subway this weekend
Project expected to worsen traffic on Lincoln Tunnel approach
More Traffic
Top Stories
LIRR derailment causes cancellations for Monday commute
Mets' Syndergaard placed on DL after contracting hand, foot and mouth disease
Man firing into Toronto cafes shoots 14 people, killing 2
Buildings slowly reopening after steam pipe explosion
Man fatally shot at pool hall in Port Jefferson Station
Dozens of raccoons dead in NYC after 'zombie-like' virus
Trump fires off explosive threat to Iran's leader
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Show More
Uber suspends driver who live-streamed passengers
Woman found dead, stuffed into closet of home in Brooklyn
Ritz Crackers recalls certain products due to salmonella concerns
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Inspector warned Missouri duck boat company of design flaws
More News