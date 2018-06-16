Police are investigating after a 15-year-old boy was killed in an ATV crash in Westchester County.New York State Police said Reece Ferrara, of Somers, was driving an all-terrain vehicle around 11:30 a.m. Friday on Blackberry Hill Road when he struck a concrete mailbox pillar.Ferrara was ejected from the ATV.He was taken to Westchester Medical Center where he was later pronounced deceased.----------