TEEN KILLED

15-year-old killed after ATV crash in Westchester Co.

(Shutterstock)

By Eyewitness News
SOMERS, New York (WABC) --
Police are investigating after a 15-year-old boy was killed in an ATV crash in Westchester County.

New York State Police said Reece Ferrara, of Somers, was driving an all-terrain vehicle around 11:30 a.m. Friday on Blackberry Hill Road when he struck a concrete mailbox pillar.

Ferrara was ejected from the ATV.

He was taken to Westchester Medical Center where he was later pronounced deceased.

(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
