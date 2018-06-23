NYC PRIDE MARCH

2018 New York City Pride Week

Emily Sowa
The 49th Annual Pride March in New York City will be on June 24th, 2018.

2018 PRIDE MARCH COVERAGE

New Yorkers share why they are proud ahead of Pride March

10-Year-Old Drag Kid Desmond talks bullying and LGBTQ pride

This all gay boy band will tear up your heart - embrace your inner superfan!

Spoof cooking video for a friend made this woman an overnight YouTube star

10-year-old Drag Kid, Desmond, gives Glam Lab a special, rainbow makeover for Pride March.

Don't miss the live broadcast of the 2018 New York City Pride March on ABC7 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on June 24th, 2018.
