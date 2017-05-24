NEWS

4 people stabbed near school in Midtown Manhattan

Rob Nelson has the details from the scene on 52nd Street

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) --
Four people were injured in a stabbing that happened near a school in Midtown Manhattan Wednesday afternoon.

It happened at about 1:40 p.m. near the intersection of 8th Avenue and West 52nd Street, which is located close to PS-35.

Law enforcement sources said three males were stabbed. They were taken to the hospital with what's believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

The attacker fled the area, heading downtown from the scene.

This is a breaking news story. Keep checking back for more information.
