NEWS

4 trees illegally cut down at Trump Golf Links in Bronx

CeFaan Kim, Eyewitness News
BRONX (WABC) --
Four 30 foot trees were hacked down on city park property.

It may not seem like much, except this park space is operated by the Trump Organization.

So the NYPD isn't ruling out that this could be political.

Police say two men were caught on surveillance video hopping a fence at Robinson and Miles Avenues with a chainsaw in hand.

It really wouldn't be that hard either because once you hop onto this guardrail, you're almost halfway there.

But residents have their own theory.

Critics say President Trump doesn't let enough "sunshine" into his administration.

Some neighbors say these vandals may be taking that literally.

They think this was because the trees were blocking a gorgeous sunset.

"The view is beautiful because if you don't have the trees you actually see the bridge, New York, everything," said Michael Parrales, a resident.

"Do I think it's fair that all of the views are blocked because of the golf course? No, I can't think of any other reason why," said Tina Genoves, a resident.

Cops say it happened Tuesday morning around 9:30 at the Trump Golf Links in the Bronx.

Residents didn't even notice the sawed down trees.

But they did notice the view.

"It's a beautiful view! That's why I bought the house!" said Golam Rahman, a resident.

"It's just vandalism. It's naked vandalism. Being that the Trump name is involved maybe it has some political leanings," said Martin Prince, Community Board 10.

The head of Community Board 10 though isn't buying into that theory.

Trump now wants to expand the golf course.

It's enraged parks advocates.

The city has rejected the request.

Community leaders say the golf course has had its opponents since it opened in 2015.

"The hope for the Community Board all along was that it would be a facility that the entire community could enjoy. What we got, was what we got," Prince said.

As for the suspects in Tuesday's vandalism, cops say they left behind the chainsaw.

"The guys are stupid. I mean I'm sorry. I don't know what they're thinking right now," a resident said.
Related Topics:
newsdonald trumpgolftree fallNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Comey's farewell letter: 'I will be fine, although I will miss you'
Comey invited to testify before Senate committee
Senate Intelligence Committee subpoenas Michael Flynn in Russia investigation
NJ mom charged with sharing explicit photos of daughter online
More News
Top Stories
'I want this guy to get caught' - Mom describes attack on teen daughter
NJ mom charged with sharing explicit photos of daughter online
Couple says they heard footsteps of little girl before coffin discovery
Duo now facing murder charges in UES party killing
Exclusive: BMWs mysteriously bursting into flames
Wife of ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman killed in crash
Courthouse in Brooklyn catches fire, 10 minor injuries
Show More
Search for suspect that punched man in face on subway
Woman told to 'pee in cup' on United Airlines flight
NJ school security guard charged with child abuse, assault
Missing hiker and dog found after 6 days missing
Body discovered in water in Central Park; 2nd in 2 days
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 143rd Kentucky Derby
PHOTOS: Protesters greet President Trump during return to NYC
PHOTOS: Fabulous Met gala fashion
PHOTOS: FDNY firefighter William Tolley laid to rest
More Photos