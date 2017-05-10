4 trees illegally cut down at Trump Golf Links in Bronx

Four 30 foot trees were hacked down on city park property.It may not seem like much, except this park space is operated by the Trump Organization.So the NYPD isn't ruling out that this could be political.Police say two men were caught on surveillance video hopping a fence at Robinson and Miles Avenues with a chainsaw in hand.It really wouldn't be that hard either because once you hop onto this guardrail, you're almost halfway there.But residents have their own theory.Critics say President Trump doesn't let enough "sunshine" into his administration.Some neighbors say these vandals may be taking that literally.They think this was because the trees were blocking a gorgeous sunset."The view is beautiful because if you don't have the trees you actually see the bridge, New York, everything," said Michael Parrales, a resident."Do I think it's fair that all of the views are blocked because of the golf course? No, I can't think of any other reason why," said Tina Genoves, a resident.Cops say it happened Tuesday morning around 9:30 at the Trump Golf Links in the Bronx.Residents didn't even notice the sawed down trees.But they did notice the view."It's a beautiful view! That's why I bought the house!" said Golam Rahman, a resident."It's just vandalism. It's naked vandalism. Being that the Trump name is involved maybe it has some political leanings," said Martin Prince, Community Board 10.The head of Community Board 10 though isn't buying into that theory.Trump now wants to expand the golf course.It's enraged parks advocates.The city has rejected the request.Community leaders say the golf course has had its opponents since it opened in 2015."The hope for the Community Board all along was that it would be a facility that the entire community could enjoy. What we got, was what we got," Prince said.As for the suspects in Tuesday's vandalism, cops say they left behind the chainsaw."The guys are stupid. I mean I'm sorry. I don't know what they're thinking right now," a resident said.