5 hurt when Bobcat falls through Yonkers store roof

Five people were injured in a construction accident in Yonkers Wednesday.Authorities say a Bobcat machine fell through the roof of the National Wholesale Liquidators store on Central Park Avenue, with the Yonkers Fire Department calling it a "major roof collapse."There was a driver and an assistant in the Bobcat at the time, and three people below were also hurt. It is unknown if they were employees or customers.None of the injuries is believed to be life threatening, with the most serious a fractured hip.All of the victims are being treated at area hospitals.It is not immediately clear what type of work was being done or how the collapse happened.