  • BREAKING NEWS LIVE NOW: Sen. Jeff Sessions confirmation hearing
NEWS

5 hurt when Bobcat falls through Yonkers store roof

YONKERS, New York (WABC) --
Five people were injured in a construction accident in Yonkers Wednesday.

Authorities say a Bobcat machine fell through the roof of the National Wholesale Liquidators store on Central Park Avenue, with the Yonkers Fire Department calling it a "major roof collapse."

There was a driver and an assistant in the Bobcat at the time, and three people below were also hurt. It is unknown if they were employees or customers.



None of the injuries is believed to be life threatening, with the most serious a fractured hip.

All of the victims are being treated at area hospitals.



It is not immediately clear what type of work was being done or how the collapse happened.
Related Topics:
newsconstructionroof collapsecollapseYonkers
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Plumbers find fetus inside pipe in Brooklyn home
Man faces sentencing in shooting of retired officer in Westchester
Heavy Rain, Floods Drench California as Thousands Urged to Evacuate
Trump Concedes Russia Was Behind Hacking of DNC
More News
Top Stories
Defiant Trump denies reports on Russia ties: 'a disgrace'
Plumbers find fetus inside pipe in Brooklyn home
'Yes we did' - Obama bids farewell in nostalgic final speech
Viewers of Obama's farewell speech ask: Where is Sasha?
Infant girl critical after being found in Bronx apartment
NYPD Detective Steven McDonald, shot in 1986, dies at age 59
Bronx leaders push for action after mom killed by stray bullet
Show More
Cause of sanitation building fire in Suffolk County to be determined
Man faces sentencing in shooting of retired officer in Westchester
Police: Thief makes off with cash in Flatlands Avenue restaurant hold-ups
FBI Investigating Unconfirmed Claims That Trump Was Personally Compromised by the Russians
88-year-old man struck, killed by car in Brooklyn
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Thousands turn out for 'No Pants Subway Ride'
PHOTOS: Scene of shooting at Ft. Lauderdale airport
Photos: LIRR train crash at Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn
PHOTOS: Debbie Reynolds through the years
More Photos