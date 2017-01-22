NEWS

70-year-old woman attacked in her Bay Ridge, Brooklyn apartment

A woman was attacked in her Bay Ridge apartment.

Eyewitness News
BAY RIDGE, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Police say a 70-year-old woman was attacked in her own apartment in Brooklyn.

According to investigators, 42-year-old Luis Hernandez made his way into the woman's apartment on Ovington Avenue in Bay Ridge Saturday night and began hitting her in the head with a vase.

He then grabbed a mirror and continued beating her, police said.

Residents in the apartment below called 911 to report the assault.

When officers got to the scene they had to force themselves into the apartment, where they found Hernandez on top of the victim.

He was arrested and the woman was rushed to the hospital in critical condition with injuries to her head and neck.

She remains in the hospital and is now in stable condition.

Police believe the same man was seen knocking on doors of other aparatments.

He will face multiple charges, including home invasion and forced entry.
