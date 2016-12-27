NEWS

71-year-old man tied up, beaten in Bergenfield home invasion

BERGENFIELD, New Jersey (WABC) --
A 71-year-old man is recovering after police say he was tied up and beaten inside his home in New Jersey.

A neighbor's surveillance camera captured the victim walking up to a home in Bergenfield to get help.

The man showed up at Richard Hill's home with a bloody face and a broken hearing aide, telling his neighbor he was injured during a home invasion.

"I think the whole neighborhood was upset, and still is, because it is a quiet neighborhood," Hill said. "Crime is just not one of the things that occurs around here."

The victim remains in the hospital in Teaneck and says he believes the suspects broke in through a back window around 2 p.m.

Police are now searching for those suspects.
