One driver of a cab was killed Thursday morning in a crash downtown.The vehicle, which was northbound on South End Avenue, crashed around 1 a.m. near Two World Financial Center.According to the New York City Police Department, Lena Pitu, 76, of Queens, was driving when the cab hit a metal barrier on the west sidewalk near Liberty Street.No other cars were involved. No one was hurt.Police found Pitu still inside when they responded.She was taken to Bellevue Hospital where she was pronounced dead.The investigation is ongoing.