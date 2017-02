An elderly woman was killed in a Bronx fire overnight.Around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, firefighters were called to a fire at 2051 Saint Raymond Ave.Once the blaze was out, they found an 81-year-old woman, identified as Patricia Parrish, unconscious from smoke inhalation. She was taken to Jacobi Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.Parrish lived in the building.The cause of the fire has not been determined.The investigation is ongoing.