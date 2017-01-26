NEWS

Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested during protest outside museum in Astoria, Queens

Diana Rocco has details on the arrest of actor Shia LaBeouf.

NEW YORK (WABC) --
Actor Shia LaBeouf was arrested early Thursday after he allegedly got into an altercation with another man outside a Queens museum where he has been chanting "He will not divide us" in front of a live camera since Donald Trump's inauguration.

Police said LaBeouf pulled the scarf of an unidentified 25-year-old Bronx man outside the Museum of the Moving Image in Astoria, scratching his face in the process. They said he also pushed the man, who refused medical attention.

LaBeouf was charged with misdemeanor assault and was released from the 114th Precinct in Queens just before 4 a.m. after being booked.

He got into a cab and shouted 'He will not divide us'.

LaBeouf has spent the first few days of Trump's presidency swaying, dancing and repeating the phrase "He will not divide us" in front of a live camera outside the museum.

The livestream is for a participatory public art project LaBeouf and two collaborators intend to have running 24 hours a day for the next four years.

The camera went live the morning of the inauguration, along with a website inviting the public to show up and participate. LeBeouf has been a frequent, though not constant presence.

Technically, the project from LaBeouf and his performance art partners isn't about opposition to Trump, LaBeouf told The Associated Press in an interview conducted on Monday in front of the livestream camera.

"We're anti-division out here. Everyone's invited," LaBeouf said. "I'm just saying, 'Be nice to each other.'"

It's not immediately known what led to the alleged altercation Thursday morning.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
