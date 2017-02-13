NEWS

'Aggressive' mastiff dog attacks, kills elderly woman in Queens

EMBED </>More News Videos

NJ Burkett has the latest details from Long Island City.

Eyewitness News
LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (WABC) --
An elderly woman from Queens was killed and her son with special needs was mauled by the dog she was planning to turn in.

The incident happened just after midnight Monday at their home on 27th Street near 38th Avenue in Long Island City.

Louise Herminda, 75, was planning to return the dog, a mastiff, Monday because it was too aggressive and uncontrollable, neighbors said. But she apparently waited too long.

The dog attacked Herminda, causing what police described as trauma to her upper torso area. She was pronounced dead at New York Presbyterian Hospital at around 6 a.m.

Herminda's 39-year-old son, who has autism, was also mauled in the attack. He suffered non-life threatening injuries to his lower-left leg.

Neighbor John Brien said the same dog attacked a neighbor's dog 10 days ago while being walked on a leash. He said the mastiff went after a small terrier and wouldn't let go.

Herminda's next-door neighbor, Rosa Ortiz, said that attack was what led Herminda to decide to get rid of the dog.

She said she was the first one to get to the house after the attack, and described the scene as horrifying.

"When I saw her there, it broke my heart," Ortiz said. "She was all bloody, cut up."

The dog was sedated by NYPD ESU officers and is now in the custody of Animal Care and Control of New York City.

Animal Care and Control said the dog was adopted from them almost 6 years ago when it was about 1-year-old at the time.

The dog is currently at ACC's Manhattan Care Center.
Related Topics:
newsdog attackdogLong Island CityNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Grandmother of girl shot in head says she's 'fighting for her life at 11 years old'
Tribes fighting Dakota Access pipeline lose bid to immediately pause construction
Trudeau says it's not his job to 'lecture' Trump on Syrian refugees
Jerry Sandusky's son charged with child sex offenses
More News
Top Stories
Jerry Sandusky's son charged with child sex offenses
First car of Metro-North train derails after striking tree on tracks
Photos: Strong winds topple gas station pumping station roof
Parents still grieving boy killed on Kansas water slide
Hundreds of illegal immigrants rounded up in at least 7 states
LIRR Babylon Branch suspended due to downed utility pole
Baby bomber: Derek Jeter's wife, Hannah, announces pregnancy
Show More
CYO players vote to forfeit season after girls kicked off team
Thousands evacuate as Oroville Dam spillway expected to fail
Strong winds cause downed trees and power lines in NY area
4 injured when school bus jumps curb on Upper East Side
Brooklyn BP: Oakley arrest was 'Eric Garner without the chokehold'
More News
Top Video
Eyewitness News Update
Hundreds of illegal immigrants rounded up in at least 7 states
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
Search on for man who escaped custody at East Harlem drug store
More Video