All-clear given after two schools on Long Island locked down from threat

Eyewitness News
ALBERSTON, Long Island (WABC) --
An all-clear was given Tuesday after two schools on Long Island were locked down because of a threat.

The lockdown was lifted at Herricks Middle School and Herricks High School, but not before causing some anxious moments for students and parents.

SWAT teams came to both schools after police say a threat was made at about 1 p.m.

Sources say it was a phone call through the 911 system about a female student supposedly heading to the middle school from the high school with a gun.

Every room in both schools was systematically searched while students sheltered in place.

Worried parents rushed to the schools to pick up their children.

Police say there was no individual with a weapon, and no one was injured.
