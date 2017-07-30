NEWS

American tourist shot while on vacation in Turks and Caicos

An American tourist was shot while vacationing in Turks and Caicos.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida (WABC) --
An American tourist was shot while vacationing in Turks and Caicos.

The victim was taken by helicopter to Fort Lauderdale, where he is in the hospital.

Officials in Turks and Caicos say the 57-year-old man was attacked by masked gunmen Friday night inside his vacation rental home.

The home's security guard had been tied up with his own shoelaces during the incident.

The incident comes a little more than a month after a man from Alabama was shot during an armed robbery in Turks and Caicos.
