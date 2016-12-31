Secretary of Homeland Security Jeh Johnson on deck for inaugural run of #SecondAvenueSubway in less than a hour pic.twitter.com/ZfAFYxxEhY — Candace McCowan (@CandaceMcCowan7) January 1, 2017

And it's off! The Second Avenue subway is on the move for the first time. Governor Andrew Cuomo was on the inaugural ride up to 96th Street.It is hard to imagine that this is the culmination of a plan proposed first in the 1920s. However, the rails to get here wasn't a smooth ride for people who live in the area.Wo's Tailoring has been on Second Avenue for years, but some still think they are a new business."No one sees us, even people find us online, they say 'where are you located?' When we tell them, they say 'I live in the neighborhood, but where are you?'" says Shielia Xie.Xie can only imagine what it will mean for her business now that customers can see them from the street.The same goes for Trend Dimer a few doors down."They say it looks so different, so clean, and we are excited, too," says Manager Nicanor Gonzalez.Ten years of construction along Second Avenue all for a shiny new subway stop - it's been tough."It was really slow, like 50 percent of the business," Gonzalez adds.Dynamite Nails, all the hazards of construction are almost forgotten at the sight of new pavement and better access to the subway."The nice change is right in front of my building, they put out trees, we had porta potties there for a few years, and the trees are much prettier," says resident Micki Avedon.The area feels like a new neighborhood, giving business and people who live in the area plenty to celebrate.Mayor De Blasio and Governor Cuomo took their ride Saturday night, but people who live in the area will be able to get on the new stop starting Sunday at noon.