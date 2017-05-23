  • BREAKING NEWS LIVE: Continuing coverage of President Trump's visit to Israel
NEWS

Ariana Grande reacts to fatal Manchester explosion: 'Broken'

In this Feb. 8, 2015, file photo, Ariana Grande arrives at the 57th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Singer Ariana Grande said she had no words after an act of suspected terrorism at her Manchester concert killed at least 22 people.

Police said the attack was likely carried out by one man who died in the explosion. They are treating it as a terror attack until they can prove otherwise.

The explosion happened in the foyer of the arena as the concert was ending just after 10:30, witnesses said. The Manchester Arena, which has more than 20,000 seats, is one of the largest indoor venues in Europe, according to its website.

Grande's manager, Scooter Braun, also released a statement on Twitter saying, "Words cannot express our sorrow for the victims and families harmed in this senseless attack."

Other celebrities including Ryan Seacrest and Cher took to social media to express their shock and condolences.

Many of the concert-goers were groups of young people, United Kingdom Prime Minister Theresa May said.

"This attack stands out for its appalling, sickening cowardice, deliberately targeting innocent, defenseless children and young people who should have been enjoying one of the most memorable nights of their lives," she said.
