NEWS

Arrest made in murder of 'Icon of NYC nightlife' on Upper West Side

Eyewitness News
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --
An arrest has been made in the murder of a man who was regarded as an icon in New York City nightlife.

Daquan King, 23, who worked as 54-year-old Savyon Zabar's masseuse was arrested and charged with 2nd degree murder on Friday.

Zabar's body was discovered inside his Upper West Side apartment by his roommate last Wednesday, who called 911 just before 10:30 a.m.

Emergency crews pronounced Zabar dead at his fourth-floor apartment on West 81st Street between Amsterdam Avenue and Columbus Avenue.



An autopsy revealed significant deep tissue hemorrhaging consistent with strangulation and his death was ruled a homicide.

Zabar, known by his friends as "Big Ben" was an openly gay icon in NYC nightlife. He was a well-connected socialite who was linked to several popular nightclubs.

"He was mostly to himself, but if you got a chance to meet him, he was a good dude," a friend, who wished to remain anonymous, said. "There's nothing I can say bad about him. He always treated me fairly when I worked with him. He always took care of me."

Here's a photo of Zabar from his Facebook page:



Investigators said there was no forced entry into Zabar's apartment and nothing appeared to have been taken.

He was the victim of another crime back in April, when two men robbed him entering the same apartment building. Those men got away with Zabar's SUV and about $3,400 cash.

Zabar does not appear to have a connection to the Zabar family that owns the famous grocery chain.
Related Topics:
newsbody foundnew york newshomicidehomicide investigationNew York CityUpper West Side
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
'Icon of NYC nightlife' found strangled in UWS apartment
NEWS
Russian Ambassador Invited Trump Administration to Syria Peace Talks
Woman playing dominoes shot in neck in Bronx; no one in custody
2-year-old seriously hurt in fall out 2nd story window
'Melrose Place' actress won't face any more jail time for fatal DWI
More News
Top Stories
Video: Woman narrowly spared as car careens through salon
Video: LI nanny allegedly burns 2-year-old with curling iron
Baby abducted 18 years ago found alive; Woman who raised her charged
NYPD detective remembered for teaching 'love, respect, and forgiveness'
'Melrose Place' actress won't face any more jail time for fatal DWI
New York Rangers to wear jerseys honoring late NYPD detective
Correction officer's daughter accidentally kills 1-year-old brother
Show More
2-year-old seriously hurt in fall out 2nd story window
Water contamination concerns at condo complex in Lewisboro
How Donald Trump May Violate the Constitution the Second He's Sworn In
Woman gets probation for rape of daughter's teen boyfriend
Family, friends bid final farewell to basketball star killed by stray bullet
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Funeral held for NYPD Detective Steven McDonald
PHOTOS: Thousands turn out for 'No Pants Subway Ride'
PHOTOS: Scene of shooting at Ft. Lauderdale airport
Photos: LIRR train crash at Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn
More Photos