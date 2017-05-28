NEWS

At least 1 parachutist seriously hurt in accident at Fleet Week event in Jersey City

Picture courtesy Aaron Moss

Eyewitness News
JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) --
At least one parachutist was seriously injured Sunday in an accident at a Fleet Week event in Jersey City.

The Coast Guard confirms that at 12:18 p.m., they responded to a person in the water off Liberty State Park.

The person was removed from the water with a rescue boat and taken to Jersey City Medical Center.

There is no further information on their condition.

Video showed a piece of the parachute coming down after the parachutist cut away.

The accident occurred as U.S. Navy and Coast Guard service members were participating in the event, which included a U.S. Navy Parachute Team, The Leap Frogs.
