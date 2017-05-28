Fleet Week parachute accident. https://t.co/Wk5K1w8j0A parachutist cut away, landed in water, & injured. Courtesy Aaron Moss Stay w/@ABC7NY pic.twitter.com/3OXxKOWoYJ — Stacey Sager (@staceysager7) May 28, 2017

At least one parachutist was seriously injured Sunday in an accident at a Fleet Week event in Jersey City.The Coast Guard confirms that at 12:18 p.m., they responded to a person in the water off Liberty State Park.The person was removed from the water with a rescue boat and taken to Jersey City Medical Center.There is no further information on their condition.Video showed a piece of the parachute coming down after the parachutist cut away.The accident occurred as U.S. Navy and Coast Guard service members were participating in the event, which included a U.S. Navy Parachute Team, The Leap Frogs.