At least 15 hurt as fire breaks out at Staten Island apartment building

More than 150 firefighters are at the scene of a fire that ripped through an apartment building on Staten Island early Sunday.15 people have been injured, including two firefighters. Most of the injuries are from smoke inhalation.The fire broke out at about 4:15 a.m. at the building on Mill Road in the New Dorp Beach section.It began on the fourth floor and quickly spread to the fifth and sixth floors.One resident ran out with her sister and two children as smoke began to fill their hallway."When I woke up and opened the door to my bedroom I saw the smoke in my daughter's room and I saw the fifth floor was on fire and it was going all the way up fast, terrible," said witness Mario Alvarado. "We didn't know what to do, then my husband came out and started to knock the doors."Damage to the building is extensive.The FDNY will help residents go back into the building to go through anything they may have left.The Red Cross is assisting those residents.