#BREAKING: 2 cabs collide at 85/2 on #UES; 1 jumps curb, hits family eating al fresco. Injuries not life threatening, per cops. #abc7ny pic.twitter.com/7LNiFjtvuC — Josh Einiger (@JoshEiniger7) July 30, 2017

Three people were injured after a cab jumped a curb on the Upper East Side, police say. One of the cabs jumped a curb and possibly struck pedestrians on the sidewalk.The accident occurred Sunday afternoon near the intersection of East 85th Street and 2nd Avenue. A child, who was a little over a year old was injured while eating outside with his father. The other two victims were passengers inside one of the cabs.The victims were all taken to the hospital with minor injuries.Police are trying to determine which taxi caused the crash.