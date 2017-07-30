NEWS

Baby among 3 injured after cabs collide on Upper East Side

Josh Einiger has more from the scene of the crash on the Upper East Side where three were injured in a taxi cab crash.

Eyewitness News
UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --
Three people were injured after a cab jumped a curb on the Upper East Side, police say. One of the cabs jumped a curb and possibly struck pedestrians on the sidewalk.


The accident occurred Sunday afternoon near the intersection of East 85th Street and 2nd Avenue. A child, who was a little over a year old was injured while eating outside with his father. The other two victims were passengers inside one of the cabs.

The victims were all taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police are trying to determine which taxi caused the crash.
