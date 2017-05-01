Police in New Jersey are looking for the thief who stole a good Samaritan's backpack after the man jumped into action to save a woman who had fainted and fallen onto train tracks.The incident happened just after 7:30 a.m. Friday at the Edison train station on Central Avenue.Authorities say 34-year-old Anil Vannavalli was waiting on the platform when 26-year-old Madhuri Recherla lost consciousness and collapsed onto the tracks.Vannavalli reportedly dropped his backpack and leaped down to carry Recherla to safety. While he was doing that, police say someone stole the backpack.The thief made off with Vannavalli's laptop, headphones and about $200 in cash."This theft, perpetrated in the midst of such a selfless good deed, seems so very disgusting and outrageous," police Chief Thomas Bryan said.The woman was treated at a hospital.