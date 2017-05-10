Body discovered in water in Central Park; 2nd in 2 days

CENTRAL PARK, Manhattan (WABC) --Another body was discovered in water in Central Park Wednesday morning.
The body was observed in The Pond at 59th Street and Fifth Avenue just after 7:30 a.m.
The person was pronounced dead at the scene.
The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.
On Tuesday, a body was found in the water at the Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis Reservoir in the park, police said.
The body of a male was discovered by maintenance workers near East 87th Street and East Drive around 12:30 p.m. It was floating face down in the water.