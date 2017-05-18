POLICE OFFICER SHOT

Bodycam footage shows suspect opening fire on Maybrook police

Dramatic video captured the moment a suspect opened fire on officers in Orange County

Eyewitness News
MAYBROOK, New York (WABC) --
Dramatic new video was released Thursday showing the moments a suspect opened fire on officers responding to a domestic dispute in Orange County. The town's police chief was wounded before the suspect was killed by return fire.

The bodycam footage was recorded while officers stormed the barricaded suspect, identified as 28-year-old Anthony Bostick, who was reportedly holed up at his ex-girlfriend's Maybrook apartment.
AJ Ross has more from Goshen.


Chief Arnold "Butch" Amthor was shot around 9:20 a.m. Tuesday, after he and four other officers had entered the third-floor apartment on Abbey Avenue.

Amthor was released Wednesday from St. Luke's Hospital in Newburgh, where he was treated for a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

Police surrounded the home for several hours after the shooting before going in and finding Bostick dead around 3 p.m.

State police said they were responding to a domestic incident involving a recent breakup between Bostick and his girlfriend, who is the primary renter of the residence.

Amthor is the full-time police chief in Montgomery and part-time chief in Maybrook.

"Butch is a true gentleman who has dedicated his life to law enforcement," Orange County Executive Steven Neuhaus said. "He is expected to make a full recovery...I visited with Butch at the hospital, and I commend the St. Luke's Hospital staff for their professionalism and care that they have provided Chief Amthor."

Neuhaus has been friends with Amthor for more than 20 years, going back to their days in Newburgh when Neuhaus was city manager and Amthor was a detective in the police department.
"He was a standout police officer," Neuhaus said. "He was always thinking ahead, watching different trends. He'd be the first one to help his fellow officers. As you see, as police chief, a lot of people saying he should be sitting at a desk. That's not the type of chief he is."

Maybrook is 70 miles northwest of New York City and has a population of 3,000. A map showing where Maybrook is in proximity to New York:


The New York State Police, in conjunction with the Orange County District Attorney's Office, are continuing the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the State Police Montgomery BCI at 845-457-1388.
