NEWS

U.S. Customs and Border agents at JFK Airport keeping close eye on flower shipments for Valentine's Day

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
With Valentine's Day right around the corner, a massive influx of flowers into the U.S. is keeping border inspectors busy.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents at John F. Kennedy Airport have been, and will continue to inspect huge shipments of stem-cut flowers that are arriving from foreign countries.

Agricultural specialists keep a close eye out for a variety of insects and plant diseases that could be harmful to the country.

"If these particular insect or plant diseases establish themselves into the United States, they could adversely affect American agriculture, and thereby the economic vitality of our country," said U.S. Customs JFK Airport Branch Chief Robert Redes.

In the 10 days before Valentine's Day, approximately 21 million cut flowers will be shipped into the New York area.
Related Topics:
newsjfk international airportvalentine's daynew york cityNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
4th Victim of Alleged Killer William Boyette Dies; Suspect Found Dead
Appeals court judges hammer attorneys on both sides of travel ban case
Judges Focus on Whether Trump's Immigration Order Is Muslim Ban
2-year-old SI girl found safe after Amber Alert; Dad in custody
More News
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Winter Storm Watch
Columbia University graduate mysteriously found dead in Panama
Appeals court judges hammer attorneys on both sides of travel ban case
Missing teen with autism in the Bronx
2-year-old SI girl found safe after Amber Alert; Dad in custody
Mom furious after daycare worker breastfed her son
Priest arrested on child porn, drug charges fired from church
Show More
Exclusive: Railroad fixes 26-inch rail gap hours after report
Karina Vetrano's family asks public for ideas for GoFundMe money
What we know about Karina Vetrano's suspected killer
Fee stalled: NY lawmakers postpone NYC plastic bag fee
Suffolk County working to create legal drag strip
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Police say man smuggled cocaine in canned goods
PHOTOS: Demonstrators protest Trump immigration policy
PHOTOS: March for Life
Local couple married for 70 years dies hours apart
More Photos